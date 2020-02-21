Yum! Celebrate Pancake Tuesday with FREE crêpes at Gino’s Gelato

Pancake Tuesday is a day everyone looks forward to. Sweet lovers have their last chance to indulge before the long drought that is Lent, sets in. Nevertheless, this year there’s even more reason to get excited. Gino’s Gelato is offering FREE traditional sugar and lemon crêpes until 12pm on Tuesday, February 25 – no strings attached!

The gelato specialists offer an extensive range of delicious crêpes from the conventional to the extraordinary with favourites including Gino’s Chocolate Oreo Crêpe –Crushed Oreos, White Chocolate Sauce, Fresh Cream and Gino’s Melted Oreo Variegato, Gino’s Special – Nutella, Sliced Banana and Chopped Strawberries or the Traditional – Lemon, Butter & Sugar.

So, what’s the real difference between pancakes and crêpes? The main difference is that pancake batter has a raising agent in it, such as baking powder or baking soda, and crêpe batter doesn’t. This means that pancakes are thicker and fluffy while crêpes are thin and flat. Generally, pancakes are associated with being ‘American-style’ while crêpes are the European take on the breakfast favourite.

Gino’s Gelato has 17 locations nationwide including Galway, Waterford, Cork and Newbridge as well as 11 stores across Dublin. The FREE crêpes will be available in all Gino’s Gelato stores nationwide (excluding their Liffey Valley shop.)

Arrive early to avoid disappointment!