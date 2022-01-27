Celebrate 2022 with Aer Lingus €20.22 flash sale to Europe

2022 is on the up and to celebrate, Aer Lingus has today announced a 72-hour flash sale on flights to European destinations with fares starting from €20.22. To celebrate our newfound freedom following the lifting of restrictions, fly to one of our popular city break locations. For those looking to book a weekend getaway this Spring, now is the perfect time to grab a freedom fare on destinations such as Amsterdam, Brussels, Hamburg, Lisbon and more!

Valid for travel from February 1st until March 26th, book by midnight Thursday, January 27th. Enjoy some spring sun and wander the beautiful old city in Lisbon, try some traditional Belgium waffles in Brussels or discover the beauty of Amsterdam with a bike ride along their famous canals.

Aer Lingus’ market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ policy* allows customers change flights as many times as they like, should plans change, giving customers peace of mind when booking.

To make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.