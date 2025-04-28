CBB’s JoJo Siwa speaks out about Chris Hughes romance speculation

JoJo Siwa has addressed rumours that she ended her relationship to begin a romance with Chris Hughes.

The American dancer formed a close friendship with former Love Island star Chris Hughes earlier this month, when they appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

Viewers speculated throughout the series that the pair’s bond had turned romantic, despite JoJo being in a relationship with Australian presenter Kath Ebbs. However, rumours spiralled last week when Kath announced that JoJo had ended their relationship during the CBB afterparty on Friday (April 25).

Now, Jojo has chosen to speak out for the first time since confirmation of her split from Kath.

During an appearance on ITV’s This Morning with Chris, the 21-year-old was asked to address the speculation.

JoJo admitted that her time in the CBB house “really realised things that I was okay with in my life that I should never have been okay with”, and that her relationship with Kath was “one of them”.

Credit: ITV

“I didn't want to air that out very publicly but there were countless things, where I was like, that's not something I should be okay with or need to be okay with and I'm not happy. I knew as soon as I got out I wanted to fix things in my life,” she continued.

“I think I realised just how not great things were but I was pretending they were great. It's been hard but it's been good, and I'm very happy where I am now. I'm very grateful that I had you [Chris] in there for support and comfort,” she praised to her co-star.

Describing her split with Kath, the Karma singer stated: “I'll be honest, that was not a plan. That was not an intention that was not supposed to happen like that.”

JoJo recalled: "I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before [the party] and then it just led to another. [Kath] asked me: 'Am I happy' and I said: 'No'. One thing led to another and that conversation did take place there."

Chris was then asked to address his relationship with Jojo, to which the 32-year-old shared: “Our friendship is hard to explain. It's just a really strong bond between two people, a strong friendship. I think you can have a soulmate friendship, I think it's a thing!"

JoJo agreed: "He's a great guy. It is platonic, we had a lot of fun together. Life is life and I don't know any future of anything but I am really grateful for our dynamic that we have and our bond that we have. Whatever life does, life will do."