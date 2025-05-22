CBB’s Chris Hughes opens up about romance rumours with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes has given a new update on his evolving bond with JoJo Siwa.

American dancer JoJo formed a close friendship with former Love Island star Chris last month, when they met on Celebrity Big Brother.

Throughout the series, viewers questioned if the pair’s bond had turned romantic. Speculation has only intensified after the series, with the duo spending a lot of time together and JoJo ending her relationship with Australian presenter Kath Ebbs.

Now, after celebrating JoJo’s 22nd birthday together, Chris found himself ‘speechless’ when he was asked to define his bond with his castmate.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in a joint interview with JoJo, the 32-year-old reality star recalled the moment that he met her for the first time.

"I didn't know anything about JoJo, and likewise when we first got into the house, but I think when you're in an environment like that – you're literally stuck in a house, you don't know anything about what's going on in the outside world, there's no phones and no connection with anyone – we formed our own connection,” he explained.

"We bonded with each other and warmed to one another and we just had so much fun," he continued.

The pair were then asked if they could describe the connection that they share.

"You kind of can't define it, it's very special,” JoJo insisted, before Chris gave his response.

"Yeah, I would struggle to describe it. If you want adjectives, I'd go for….." he hesitated, before laughing awkwardly: "Oh…. why am I speechless? What is going on? God!”

Rumours surrounding their relationship have intensified in recent days, after JoJo released several images of the duo looking cosy together during her birthday week.

In one image, JoJo and Chris could be seen sitting down with their legs interlocked, and Chris’ hand resting on her knee.

“This year's birthday week was more magical than anything. Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn’t change a single thing. A week I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” JoJo wrote in her caption.