Cat Deeley & Patrick Kielty confirm split after 12 years of marriage

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced their separation.

The This Morning presenter and The Late Late Show host have confirmed that they have chosen to end their marriage, almost 13 years after they tied the knot.

Cat and Patrick, who have been in a relationship since 2011, will continue to co-parent their two sons together – eight-year-old Milo and six-year-old James.

The couple released a joint statement to the PA news agency earlier today, confirming the end of their marriage.

In their message, Cat and Patrick wrote: "We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.”

They detailed further: "We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment."

Cat and Patrick first met in 2002, when they both became hosts of BBC talent show Fame Academy. However, the pair did not get involved romantically until a decade later.

Cat and Patrick subsequently tied the knot in September 2012, choosing to host their wedding in Rome, Italy.

The pair’s separation comes amid recent career changes for both of them. In September 2023, Patrick took over from Ryan Tubridy as the presenter of RTÉ's The Late Late Show. Then, in March of last year, Cat made her debut as the new co-host of ITV's This Morning.

At the time, Patrick spoke to RSVP Magazine about how his weekly commute from his family home in London to the RTÉ studios in Dublin would affect his family.

“Weirdly, this show is going to bring the most routine that we’re going to have as a family. What’s nice is that I’ll still get to do a few school runs at the start of the week,” the Northern Irish comedian explained.

“I still have a house in Co. Down so I’m going to see that side of the family and get to be in Ireland. It’s not going to be as much of an upheaval as you may think,” he added.