Cast of Derry Girls join the Northern Ireland abortion rights protest

Derry Girls don't just show up for their friends on-screen; the cast have now joined the protest outside Westminster to try and change Northern Ireland's archaic abortion laws.

Nicola Coughlan and Siobhan McSweeney have long been outspoken for their desire to reform the state's justice system when it comes to reproductive rights, and they're women of their word.

In 2018, Lisa McGee's Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls attracted well-earned praise for it's hilarious antics, and fast became the biggest show ever to emerge from Northern Ireland. They're back for season two, and some serving of rights while they're at it;

Today is the day @siobhni and I are at Westminster with @AmnestyUK to ask the Secretary of State for NI to change abortion laws in Northern Ireland#NowForNI #AbortionIsNotACrime pic.twitter.com/xfhzpY2j6h — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 26, 2019

The show is gearing up for it's return on March 5, and now that the cast have gained a high profile, they intend to use their platform for human rights issues.

Two of the shows leading actors are now in Westminster to march hand-in-hand with Amnesty International, delivering a petition asking for the Northern Irish Secretary of State to change the abortion laws.

Karen Bradley is under the spotlight today, as hundreds gather to support the protest. Polls consistently show that the residents of the province want reform, but politicians up North have refrained from speaking out.

Lead by two of the actresses from @Channel4’s Derry Girls and some cross party MPs, @AmnestyNI are marching across Westminster bridge with 28 suitcases. These represent the 28 women who still have to fly from NI to GB to access abortion in the rest of the NHS every week. pic.twitter.com/JEB6GmhjdO — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) February 26, 2019

The protest shows women marching across Westminster bridge with 28 suitcases; one for each of the women who still have to fly from the North to Great Britain every week to access abortion in the NHS system.

Protesters have delivered a petition with 62,000 signatories, and are on the Prime Minister and Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to bring abortion rights to Northern Ireland.

Unless there is a serious risk to a woman's life or health, abortion is illegal in Northern Ireland. Unlike other parts of the Britain, the 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to the North.

Feature image: Instagram/@nicolacoughlan