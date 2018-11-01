Cast member spills juicy details about Downton Abbey film

Allen Leech just spilled some new details about the upcoming Downton Abbey film.

Excitement has surrounded the upcoming film adaptation for the award-winning drama for a while now.

We can't wait to see the original cast on the big screen in the coming months.

Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode and Maggie Smith will all grace our cinema screens in the Downton Abbey movie.

We will also meet new cast members including Imelda Staunton, James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Because of the large cast size, fans have been worried about the balance of each character’s story in the movie.

But Allen, who plays ex-chauffeur Tom Branson, put our minds at ease with recent comments.

“It’s a big, epic story that’s definitely going to fill the big screen,” he told Vanity Fair.

“That was our worry about taking the show from the small screen to the big screen. But you have Julian Fellowes, who won an Oscar for writing, and he’s done a great job with the story.”

The actor went on to say that the writer went with a “surprising angle” for the film, and he was able to fit the entire 22 cast members own stories within the two-hour film.

“He’s done an amazing job”, he raved.

The new movie will focus on the strong friendship between Branson and Lady Mary together as well as take fans through an emotional roller coaster.

“You’re going to have tears. [Julian] is never too saccharine-sweet, so be prepared for everything”, the actor warned.

The film will be released in September 2019, and from Allen’s comments, we can tell it will be worth the wait.