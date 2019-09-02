Ellie Goulding’s husband posts intimate snaps of their wedding day

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling tied the knot at York Minster on Saturday morning and it looks like their day came straight out of a fairytale.

The lovebirds looked as happy as ever as they left the church and headed to Castle Howard for a festival themed celebration.

The couple reportedly invited 300 guests to their nuptials, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller.

Following the celebrations, Caspar shared a series of photos from their special day and we can’t quite cope with how stunning Ellie looks.

The art dealer simply captioned the photos, ‘Thankful for everyone and everything, especially you’.

Caspar posted four photos, including a closeup of Ellie in her bespoke Chloé gown.

Guests were quick to comment on the post and couldn’t help but gush about Caspar and Ellie’s big day. It certainly sounds like it was the wedding of the year.

Cassandra Gracey wrote, ‘Best wedding ever’.

‘Oh it was just so f**king fun!! Thank you xx’ said photographer Louie Banks.

There’s no doubt their guests were pleasantly entertained at Castle Howard.

According to reports, guests enjoyed vegan dishes, champagne and could unwind in VIP pods for guests.

Musician Serpentwithfeet also performed at the lavish celebration. He posted a photo of Ellie, in her second wedding gown, to Instagram.

He thanked Ellie for asking him to perform on her special day, “Thank you @elliegoulding for asking me to perform at your wedding!! I am still in disbelief, but incredibly honored that you would invite my melodramatic self to sing at a celebration of love.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds. There’s no doubt their wedding day was as magical as it looked.

Feature Image: Instagram