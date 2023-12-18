Carrie Hope Fletcher admits ‘pressure’ ahead of daughter’s birth

Carrie Hope Fletcher has been opening up about feeling ‘pressure’ from the public about whether or not to show her first child online.

The Les Misérables musical actress announced the exciting news that she was expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Joel Montague in September.

As she prepares for her daughter’s arrival in February, Carrie has shared details about ‘pressure’ she feels from people online about if her little one should appear on Carrie and Joel’s social media platforms once she is born.

While answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories for her 599K followers, the stage star was asked, ‘Do you feel pressure from people on social media to raise your baby in a certain way?’”.

Carrie responded to the question by admitting, “I’ve actually felt a lot less pressure that I anticipated! But then again… she’s not here yet. That all may change as soon as she arrives!”.

“The only thing people have been very vocal about already is whether to show our child on socials or not. There are people who are already asking to see every second and others already berating me for the idea that I might show baby’s face on Instagram at all even once”, she continued.

The expectant mum went on to say, “I don’t think we’ll know exactly how we feel until she’s here and she’s older and has started to look more like herself (if that makes sense?)”.

Carrie also revealed what her favourite part of her pregnancy experience has been so far by explaining, “Baby kicking! I LOVE that feeling so so much and let’s me know she’s happy in there”.

When announcing her and Joel’s baby news in September, Carrie revealed, “We are beside ourselves to meet the newest member of our family early next year! This little one is already so loved”.