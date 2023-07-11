Carrie & Boris Johnson announce arrival of third child together

Carrie Johnson is now a mum-of-three!

The wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that they have welcomed their third child together.

The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby boy, who joins their three-year-old son Wilfred and one-year-old daughter Romy.

Carrie chose to take to social media earlier today to share the news of their new arrival. The 35-year-old shared several snaps of her newborn, including a sweet snap of little Wilfred greeting his baby brother.

“A week of Frankie,” Carrie gushed in the caption of her post.

The media consultant went on to announce her son’s name and date of birth to the public. “Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!),” she added teasingly.

Carrie finished off her caption by giving a brief update on how they have adjusted with their new bundle of joy.

“Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten,” she penned, before jokingly writing: “Time for a drink".

Many well-known faces have since taken to Carrie’s comments section to congratulate the family.

“Congratulations! Cool birthday too, as a fellow July 5ther! X,” replied journalist Bryony Gordon.

“Congratulations and love to you all,” wrote Conservative MP Priti Patel.

“Wonderful news x,” added conservationist Damian Aspinall.

On May 19, Carrie shocked her followers when she announced that she was expecting her third child with husband Boris.

“New team member arriving in just a few weeks,” she exclaimed at the time, alongside an image of her walking hand-in-hand with Wilfred and Romy.

“I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one,” Carrie continued.

“Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She soon will!” she teased.