Caroline Flack to return to Strictly and dance with this special partner

Love Island host Caroline Flack is returning to Strictly Come Dancing.

And the English presenter is going to have a special partner this year.

The Strictly star dazzled audiences with her winning performance in 2014 and it appears she has been dying to return to the show ever since.

According to The Sun, the TV presenter will make her debut on the Christmas Day special of the dance show.

She will be paired with Neil Jones as his first ever celebrity partner.

The professional dancer is over the moon at the opportunity to dance with Caroline and cannot wait for her big return.

Neil and his wife Katya Jones have made tabloid headlines since the Strictly cheating scandal news.

Katya was photographed kissing her dancing partner Seann Walsh after a night out.

Neil has yet to comment on the scandal and instead remains focused on his role on the show.

“Caroline jumped at the chance” of returning to the BBC show, a source told The Sun.

“She expected to be paired up with pro dancer Pasha Kovalev again, but Strictly bosses were inundated with requests for Neil to finally get a celebrity dance partner.

“It’s their way of showing Neil they support him and are ­grateful for the dignified way he handled the situation with Seann and Katya.”

We can’t wait for the Christmas Day special this year and have high expectations for the dynamic dancers.

They are going to make quite the pair on the dance floor.