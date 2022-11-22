Carl Woods reveals split from Katie Price & claims she cheated

Carl Woods has announced the end of his and Katie Price’s relationship.

Carl and Katie got engaged in April 2021, but according to the former Love Island star’s Instagram Stories, their relationship has ended.

Woods shared a video of himself talking earlier this morning about their split and the alleged reasoning behind it. He revealed, “So, there's no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it's quite embarrassing. But me and Kate are not together anymore”.

“I found out yesterday that Katie cheated on me. She's admitted that she cheated on me. She slept with somebody else”.

The car salesman added, “So yeah, that's the end of that I guess. I'm just gonna focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track, and concentrating on me. But that's done”.

Katie has not yet commented on their split on social media, but instead posted a selfie of her and her 20-year-old son, Harvey, to her Instagram.

The Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion star wrote, “Morning cuddles with my @officialmrharveyprice.

The couple had been dating since 2020, with Carl popping the big question less than a year into their relationship. When announcing their engagement, the former glamour model shared a snap of the pair holding up her engagement ring. She penned, “I said yes!”.

At the beginning of this year, Price spoke on Lorraine to share that the couple were ‘going down the route of IVF’. The 44-year-old explained, “We're going down the IVF route. The thing is, it's weird. Although I feel young, my body is not. I've learnt this that each cycle that you have, you lose eggs each time”.

“We're getting married this year – IVF, happy, can't wait to have more kids and I've been with Carl for nearly two years now”, she added.