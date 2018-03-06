Ooh! Cards Against Humanity are bringing out a Disney version

If you are a massive fan of Cards Against Humanity, then you are in for an absolute TREAT.

The rumour mill has been working overtime, and apparently we'll be getting a Disney version of the game soon.

I cannot even imagine how weird that will get, but I'm here for it.

A post on the game's Facebook page, which was very quickly deleted, showed off some of the Disney themed cards – so really, we're just waiting at this stage.

The graphic cards are basically here to RUIN your childhood, and the magic that goes with it.

Some of the violent card options include ‘Jane and Tarzan’s wild jungle sex adventures’, ‘vaginal burns from Lumiere’ and, perhaps the worst of all, ‘Bambi’s dead mother’.

May she rest in peace.

The game already has a Harry Potter version, so Disney does seem like a natural 'next-step'.