Cardi B tries to fight Nicki Minaj for dissing her baby at NYFW party
The long standing feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B came to a head last night, when the pair were caught up in an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party.
A number of videos have surfaced online of Crdi lunging at Nicki, and allegedly throwing a shoe at her.
According to Cardi, the incident was instigated by Nicki after Nicki made a comment about Cardi's two month old daughter Kulture.
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting it lit at fashion shows . pic.twitter.com/BTTPv6M9Su
— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) 8 September 2018
'I've let a lot of shit slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f*ck up the way I eat!,' Cardi wote in an Instagram post following the incident.
'You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f*ckin with them!! I let you talk big shit about me!!'
She continued: 'I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f–k with my success!!!!'
#TeamNicki RT – @NICKIMINAJ FAV- @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/EdIWgroff1
— Kyle Gobu (@kyle_gobu) 8 September 2018
Cardi left the fight with a pronounced bump on her forehead.
However, Variety confirms that the blow was dealt by the accidental elbow of one of Minaj’s security team.
Over on Twitter, the conversation has already turned to whether or not people are on team Cardi or team Nicki, with some declaring it the 'Battle of Female Rapsupremancy.'
We're thinking that there already isnt enough female representation in the rap game, so there's definitely room for both of them to succeed, without playing off one another.