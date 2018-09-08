Cardi B tries to fight Nicki Minaj for dissing her baby at NYFW party

The long standing feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B came to a head last night, when the pair were caught up in an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party.

A number of videos have surfaced online of Crdi lunging at Nicki, and allegedly throwing a shoe at her.

According to Cardi, the incident was instigated by Nicki after Nicki made a comment about Cardi's two month old daughter Kulture.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting it lit at fashion shows . pic.twitter.com/BTTPv6M9Su — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) 8 September 2018

'I've let a lot of shit slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f*ck up the way I eat!,' Cardi wote in an Instagram post following the incident. 'You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f*ckin with them!! I let you talk big shit about me!!'