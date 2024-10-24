Cardi B reveals she is in hospital following medical emergency

Cardi B has revealed that she’s been hospitalised following a ‘medical emergency’.

The Bodak Yellow singer has been forced to cancel an upcoming performance at ONE MusicFest due to her health issue.

Cardi, who gave birth to her third child in September, has confirmed to fans that she will be ‘back better and stronger soon’.

The 32-year-old shared a statement to her 165M Instagram followers that reads, “I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE Music Fest”.

“It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there”.

The I Like It singer then signed off by addressing her fans directly and revealing, “Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love yall”.

She captioned the post, “Thank you guys for understanding… I will see you soon”.

Many fans of the rapper headed to the comments to send supportive messages to her.

One fan wrote, “Health is wealth praying for a fast recovery”, while a second penned, “Your health is more important, get well soon!!!”.

“Sending healing thoughts and warm wishes your way!”, added another commenter.

As well as being a mum to a newborn baby girl, Cardi shares six-year-old daughter Kulture and three-year-old son Wave with rapper Offset.

During her most recent pregnancy, Cardi revealed she suffered a “freak accident”, which temporarily left her “paralysed”.

At the time, Cardi explained on X Spaces, “That's what I have to explain here, because I don't know how something — well it wasn't little, it actually hurt…”.

“It doesn't really happen often. It became something so big to the point I was literally paralysed… And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn't”.