Jameela Jamil: Cardi B responds to ‘s*hit their pants’ skinny tea slating

This week, Khloe Kardashian came under fire for promoting a weight-loss shake after saying she didn't believe in crash diets – and Jameela Jamil had quite a lot to say about celebs putting their names to diet detox products.

The actress, who has advocated a positive body image and self-worth through her project I Weigh, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the prolific manner in which celebrities endorse these teas and shakes on social media.

She mentioned Crdi B in her rant – which got the attention of the rap queen.

They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY pic.twitter.com/OhmTjjWVOp — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018

'They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense ‘detox’ tea' Jameela wrote.

'GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do.'

Cardi had a response for Jameela, saying: 'I will never shit my pants cause there’s public restrooms everywhere… Ooh and bushes.'

Another double agent for the patriarchy bites the dust… When will these women who are covered in plastic surgery stop telling their followers to drink a laxative to look like them? It’s so embarrassing and it’s so encouraging of eating dirsordered behavior. BE BETTER ALLIES! https://t.co/9hjcapRdwL — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018

Jameela's Twitter thread continued: 'If you want to 'curb your appetite' eat some damn green vegetables or have some nutritious natural vegetable soup. You need fiber! Not something that honestly just makes you have diarrhoea the day you take it and constipates you in the long run…'

'Generally just don’t ever take diet advice from women who know nothing about nutrition/basic advertising ethics.'

She then turned her attention to rapper Iggy Azalea, in a post that some have seen as being 'plastic surgery shaming.'

'When will these women who are covered in plastic surgery stop telling their followers to drink a laxative to look like them? It’s so embarrassing and it’s so encouraging of eating disordered behaviour,' Jameela wrote.

Over on Instagram, Jameela penned an open letter to celebrities like Blac Chyna, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Amber Rose who flog the weight-loss products.

'I am so sick of the lies. I was so riddled with eating disorders when I was young. I listened to irresponsible celebrities and bought all these bad products and followed their TERRIBLE and toxic diet tips for how they maintained the tiny weight they were… and I fucked up my metabolism and digestive system for life.'

'I damaged my fertility, I was consumed and mentally ill.

'I was obsessed and didn’t eat a meal for over three years as a growing teen. I am not going to stop until we teach people to be better allies to women and stop selling this not at all medically sound shit and rhetoric to us.'