Cardi B on why she won’t post pictures of Kulture: "I’m scared"

Since social media superstar and rapper Cardi B gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus four months ago, the world has been ACHING to finally see her.

We've always been weak for baby pics, and we have no doubt that Cardi B's little one is adorable.

However, the Bodak Yellow artist has refused to post photos of Kulture online, and has recently spoken out about her reasoning. It makes total sense, tbh.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Cardi B during her L.A. fashion launch for Fashion Nova, and the hip-hop star she explained how she will eventually get around to posting some photos of her new baby, but at the moment she still has her reservations:

"One day, soon," she said. "I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there."

Looks like protective momma bear mode has been officially activated…Now that's relatable content.

"Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious. There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy."

She also spoke about how her newborn has already developed a sassy personality of her own to match her famous mother:

“She’s just getting smarter by the day,” Cardi B told PEOPLE. “She’s recognising everybody. She knows what she likes. She has attitude…I think she’s more me. I think she loves me a little bit more, but I think she’s just loyal to whoever gives her the milk,” she joked.

The rap goddess, who has become one of the most successful female artists of all time since she exploded onto the scene two years ago, is clearly a proud momma already.

“She’s just got personality. That girl’s got personality”.

Cardi B's need protect Kulture from online haters is so strong that she recently turned down a HUGE sum of money for pictures of Kulture.

She told Beats 1 on Apple Music that she was even offered a seven figure sum for pictures in October, but said "I’m just not ready yet."

Cardi has had her fair share of online feuds with internet trolls and cruel comments, so it's totally understandable that she wants to keep her young one as far away from that as possible.

Cardi B is currently loved up with baby daddy Offset, who has his own music industry career as one-third of hip-hop group Migos.

The I Like It rapper also told Entertainment Tonight that she and her partner would like to have two more kids, saying: “It could always be a hit or miss, but I don’t want nothing right now,” she said.

We hope the family get max enjoyment with their newborn, before the media attention gets too overwhelming.

Feature image: iHeartRadio