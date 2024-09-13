Cardi B announces birth of third child with rapper Offset

Cardi B has given birth!

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B as she has announced the birth of her third child.

The Bodak Yellow singer already shares six-year-old daughter Kulture and three-year-old son Wave with rapper Offset, and now they’ve welcomed the birth of another baby girl together.

Cardi shared candid photos from her labour to her 165M Instagram followers to confirm her bundle of joy’s arrival.

The pictures show Cardi cradling her new arrival in a hospital bed, while others show Offset and their older children with the newborn as she wears a pink hat.

The 31-year-old, who is yet to reveal her daughter’s name, also included an image of herself during labour in the collection of photos.

Cardi simply captioned the post, “The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24”, followed by pink flowers and heart emojis.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to the singer and rapper.

Tennis pro Serena Williams wrote, “I love her already”.

“Congratulations!”, penned former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks.

A fan of the I Like It singer added, “Congrats you guys have the most beautiful children”.

Cardi announced her third pregnancy in August, after confirming that she had filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years.

When sharing the baby news, she explained, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”.

“Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!”.

Cardi B added, “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”.