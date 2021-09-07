Cardi B and Offset welcome the birth of baby number two

Huge congratulations are in order for American rapper Cardi B and her musician husband, Offset, who have welcomed the birth of their second child together.

Cardi B and Offset are of course already loving parents to their three-year-old daughter, Kulture. Meanwhile, Offset is also a father to 11-year-old Jordan and six-year-old son and daughter, Kody and Kalea from previous relationships.

Announcing the wonderful news, Cardi shared a beautiful photo of herself, Offset and their new little bundle of joy cuddling up together in Cardi’s hospital bed underneath a stylish Louis Vuitton blanket.

The mom-of-two captioned the sweet image by simply writing her tiny tot’s birthday, September 4, 2021, followed by a dinosaur emoji, a blue heart emoji and a teddy bear emoji, insinuating that she and Offset welcomed a baby boy.

Confirming their newborn’s sex, the couple said, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” in a statement released by People. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” they continued.

The happy couple first announced the exciting news that they were expecting baby number two during a performance at this year’s BET Awards.

While appearing on stage with her husband Offset, who was also performing with his band Migos, Cardi wore a gorgeous, bedazzled bodysuit with a mesh panel surrounding her stomach, her beautiful baby bump clearly in view.

Letting the cat out of the bag, Cardi also posted on Instagram at the same time as the performance, sharing a stunning nude photo of herself. “#2!” the 28-year-old WAP singer simply wrote in the caption.