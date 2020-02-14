Justin Timberlake is on Graham Norton tonight so cancel that date

It may be Valentine’s Day but we’re honestly looking forward to a night-in on the sofa instead of dining in some overpriced restaurant in town (we swear.)

If you have no plans for this evening then fear not because Graham Norton has one of his best line-ups to date on tonight’s show.

The Corkman will be joined by some of the biggest stars and we honestly cannot wait to tune in.

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake will join Graham to talk about his new movie Trolls World Tour. Pitch Perfect and A Simple Favour star Anna Kendrick joins her co-star to discuss the adorable animated flick.

Strictly Come Dancing pro-dancer Oti Mabuse will also appear on the show to talk about all things dance, including her current project The Greatest Dancer.

The hilarious Alan Carr will have the audience in stitches as he returns to stand-up for his first full tour since 2015.

There will also be music from Sam Smith. They will perform their new single To Die For.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.35pm.