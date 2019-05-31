Chris Hemsworth is on Graham Norton tonight so cancel your plans

Friday has finally arrived after what felt like the longest week of our lives. We can now unwind and look forward to an extra day of peace and quiet now that the bank holiday weekend is here.

Many of us will be making the most of the freedom by heading out every day and others will be simply relaxing on the sofa until Tuesday morning.

We have no intention of moving once we arrive home this evening and luckily Graham Norton has another stellar group of celebrity guests joining him on the show tonight.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will join the Corkman to chat about his new movie Men in Black: International as well as playing the iconic Thor in the Avengers movies.

The stars of Good Omens, Michael Sheen and David Tennant, will also be there to talk about the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series.

Singing legend Gloria Estefan will also join Graham to look back on her legendary career.

There will also be music from The Jonas Brothers.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One at 10.35pm.