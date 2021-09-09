Camillia Thurlow on what it was like to be a bride with a baby

One of our favourite Love Island couples of all time, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt who starred in the 2017 series, finally tied the knot last week, becoming husband and wife after four years together.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, 32-year-old Camilla opened up about what it was like to be a bride with a baby, as their adorable nearly one-year-old daughter Nellie was of course in attendance on the day.

“I have had a lot of messages asking what it was like having a 10 month baby and organising a wedding,” Camilla explained on Instagram today alongside three gorgeous wedding photos of herself and little Nellie, cuddling and breastfeeding.

Credit: instagram.com/camillathurlow

While the entire day was like an absolute fairytale, Camilla wasn’t shy about the numerous challenges she faced either. To preface, she said, “The first thing I will say is having Nell at our wedding, surrounded by our family and friends was heavenly and I wouldn't change a thing.”

“But I should also be honest, that it did end up being trickier than I had anticipated a few months ago partly because just before the wedding we hit a pretty difficult teething and separation anxiety period,” she continued.

“On the day itself, even though I managed to keep her solid meals on schedule and also had plenty of snacks available, she wanted a lot of milk feeds from me throughout the day, in the evening she did want me to settle her and then she spent a lot of the night awake.”

Credit: instagram.com/camillathurlow

“It was also a bit of struggle in the last couple of weeks when a few things went wrong (like not having a dress) and not really having the time to sort them out, and of course every problem seems so much worse when you haven't had much sleep!”

“However, I am very, very lucky, I have an amazing support system who all did their bit to help me out both in the lead up and on the day itself. I had also made a lot of decisions to try and make life easier for us, like choosing a nearby location and lovely, reliable suppliers who took so much of the weight off my shoulders.”

“MOST importantly, it kept the important aspects of the day in sharp focus for me. As someone who can really sweat the small stuff, not having time to do that actually kept my eyes away from the details and instead on the bigger picture of the whole day and celebrating love, joy and happiness with our family and friends and it really did end up being the absolutely perfect day for us,” she lovingly concluded.

Credit: instagram.com/camillathurlow

Camilla’s post was met with a chorus of positive comments from women, mums and brides alike, who appreciated and related to her raw honesty.

“Camilla you are SUCH a breath of fresh air on this platform! Thank you,” one follower sweetly commented.

“Such a beautiful photo of you as a bride and a mother,” another gushed.

“Love the honesty,” a third follower wrote, adding, “looks like you did amazingly & she’ll be in your wedding pics forever xxx.”

Meanwhile, proud dad and husband Jamie Jewitt adorably commented, “Worlds best mummy.”