Camilla Thurlow pens emotional tribute in honour of non-verbal daughter

Camilla Thurlow has penned an emotional tribute to her non-verbal daughter.

Today (May 27), the former Love Island finalist is celebrating the third birthday of her daughter, Nora.

Camilla is also a mum to her five-year-old daughter Nell and one-year-old son Brodie, whom she shares with her husband, Jamie Jewitt.

In honour of Nora’s special occasion, Camilla has now taken the opportunity to reflect on her daughter’s journey with being non-verbal.

Last night, Camilla took to Instagram to post several snaps of her little girl, including one of her beaming with her parents.

“On the eve of Nora’s 3rd birthday, there is so much to say, and here she is doing it on her own terms, because while she may not speak I hope you can hear exactly what she is saying here,” the 35-year-old penned at the beginning of her caption.

“That you understand her the way we do, through those eyes that tell every part of the story of the gentlest soul and the strongest heart. Thank you for meeting her here with understanding, encouragement and most of all, joy,” she continued.

“For her love, our love, needs no words at all – it just needs us,” Camilla added sweetly.

Many of the reality star’s followers have since been expressing their own well-wishes to Nora.

“She is wonderful and I hope she enjoys her special day,” one fan replied.

“Such a happy little girl, surrounded by so much love and joy. Hope you all have a lovely day celebrating her 3rd birthday,” another commented.

“The way she looks at you both, such a happy little girl,” a third follower agreed.

On March 9, Camilla announced that Nora had recently been diagnosed with autism.

At the time, the mother-of-three penned: “Last month you received your autism diagnosis and we know there are some very real challenges ahead for you, and that we will need to grow as parents.”

Camilla added: “We see you, always trying to find the sunshine no matter what life brings, and we will be with you every step of the way to make sure it always finds a way through.”