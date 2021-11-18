Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have split up after 2 years together

It’s the end of an era for these two lovebirds, as singers Camila Cabellow and Shawn Mendes have announced the surprising news that they’ve broken up, after over two years together.

Taking to their Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, Camila and Shawn shared a joint statement, confirming their newly single status.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their statement read, followed by a heart emoji.

Continuing, they wrote, “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn”.

24-year-old Camila and 23-year-old Shawn first started seeing each other in July 2019, with their relationship initially deemed a ‘publicity stunt’ by fans who didn’t believe their romance was ‘real’.

However, Shawn adamantly denied these allegations, saying that their relationship was “definitely not a publicity stunt”.

Camila and Shawn became closer than ever during the pandemic, as the pair isolated with Camila’s family in Miami during the global lockdown.

Just over two weeks ago, the pair celebrated Halloween together with an absolutely adorable couple’s costume, to mark the day of the dead. Both singers shared photos and clips to Instagram on October 31, to show off their Halloween looks.

This was the last time either of them shared a snap of the other on social media.