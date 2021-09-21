Calling all Libras! Festive frolicking sees babyboom in September

Did you know that the most popular days to give birth in the UK are September the 24th, 25th and 26th? It turns out that it’s not just a coincidence that so many of our loved ones celebrate a birthday this month!

According to the UK’s live births database these are the days in which the most babies were born, with nearly 2,000 children arriving on the 26th of September.

Working backwards by nine months, this means that couples celebrated with more than just a mulled wine last Christmas!

So, if your birthday is coming up in September it’s safe to say that your parents had a very merry Christmas. It seems that folks are doing a lot more than just kissing under the mistletoe.

Fear not, though, as you share the same experience of being born in September with thousands of other people around the world!

