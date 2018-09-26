Calling all Gavin James fans! Here’s all the details on his new tour

Dublin native Gavin James is hitting the road for a new Irish, UK and European tour.

The singer will be heading to Dublin's Olympia Theatre in April 2019 as part of the tour.

Dublin will be his final spot on the tour, which includes the UK, Germany, Norway and France.

'I’m so happy to release Only Ticket Home to the world on October 26th. I have been on the road constantly since the release of my first record Bitter Pill and this new collection of songs are about the whole process of being away from home and the people you love (it’s also about how amazing it was to be on tour and travel around the world for the last 3 years),' James explained.

'The album was produced by my buddy Ollie Green, who also co-wrote a lot of the tunes on the album with me. The songs came very quickly after Always was written. Everything took shape when that song was finished, and we knew exactly what the sound was going to be for the record.'

'The record as a whole is very far away from Bitter Pill, I really wanted to step a bit away from the world of ballads with this one so the majority of the record is fairly upbeat. It’s very much a record of happy sad songs.'

James is set to play three dates in Dublin, April 17, 18 and 19.

Tickets from €40.05 including booking fee on sale Friday 28th September at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Feature image: Instagram / Gavin James