Calling all busty girls: These bikini tops are perfect for support, shape and structure!

Bikini season is officially here, but we run into the same problem every year – for us bustier girls, what are the best options?

We see these gorgeous bikini tops like the girls on Love Island are wearing and our first thought is – no way in hell could I wear that. It’s all underboob, teeny triangle bikini tops and wireless bandeaus that offer neither support nor shape. And for us, that simple isn’t feasible!

When you have a bigger bust, bikini shopping can feel like a nightmare, especially if you’re a D cup or above. We need something that will give us shape, support and structure, something we won’t fall out of if we want to get in the water, or that won’t have us holding onto our chests as we walk the beach!

It’s not a lot to ask, but surprisingly, there are still more limited options out there for the bustier women than the A,B and C cups. We’ve compiled some of our favourite bikini top options out there this year and the brands supplying them to give you your most supported summer ever!

Need major support? This brand new bikini shape from Cotton Traders has a form and shaping wrap front with soft cup inners for maximum coverage, meaning no nip slips here! The waistband with back clasp makes for a supportive fit and the adjustable straps for comfort. This flattering bikini top has a plunging V-neck for a playful but perfectly flattering finish. Mix and match with your favourite briefs in a contrasting colour or a contemporary clashing print!

This underwired plunge bikini top comes in a playful tropical floral print that is bold and beautiful! The supportive underwire means you’re kept in place all day long ant the beach and have maximum coverage, whether you’re messing about in the water or stretching out in the sun on land! The halter neck style gives extra lift and lends a retro look to your beach style!

An expert in fuller-bust lingerie and swimwear, Ivory Rose is all about nailing the perfect fit to bring you both style and comfort. This super-soft textured swim fabric is all about bringing comfort and a style that’s a little different in an inclusive size so everyone can feel their best about their bikini bod! Specifically designed to fit cup sizes DD-G, this halter style, triangle cup top has adjustable straps for your comfort and support so you can live your best beach life while feeling amazing!

The Sheer Class Bandeau Bikini has fitted underwired cups with sheer elements to show a dash of skin, keeping you cute from pool to beach! The multiway strapless allows you to adjust and style your bikini however you like, turning up the sexy factor! The added underband length is ideal for swim comfort and the fully padded top is designed for shape and support. With 'Xtra Life Lycra' for long lasting shape retention and resistance to heat, chlorine and sunscreen, this bikini, in its classic style will see you through plenty of summer days!

For the ultimate supportive and flattering fit, be sure to wear Seafolly's DD Tank Bikini Top in Chilli! The press stud front secures you into the underwired bust support, while the side boning ensures a supportive fit and forward profile – an important feature for any busty girl! The wide straps are perfect for extra comfort and it’s non-padded, meaning it’s all your own naturally beautiful shape!

Girl Got Curves’ ‘Jada’ two-piece bikini set in white is a classic single strap set. This look allows support whilst flattering your figure and you can customise how to tie the top straps to achieve different looks. Fully lined for a smooth look, but with no padding and a sewn in pocket, this bikini is ticking all our dream boxes! We’re getting majorly sexy Lana Del Rey vibes from it too!

Pour Moi never fail to deliver for us bustier girls, and this underwired, non-padded halter neck is no different! With its fabulous frill detailing to the halter neck ties and top edge, the Hot Spots Halter Underwired Top is a real summer wardrobe must-have! Featuring non padded, underwired cups, you'll feel secure and supported as you soak up the sun. Pair it with the matching brief to complete the look!

Sea Leopard revives the 80s with a vibrant colour and animal print! The Scoop Bikini Top offer forward projections and uplift thanks to Curvy Kate's up-front technology! Designed with clasp fastening and a scoop neckline for less coverage, this bikini is made of recycled materials, so not only do you look amazing in this stunning retro style, but you also are doing your bit for the planet!