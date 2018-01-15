SHEmazing!
Calling all 90s girls! En Vogue have just announced TWO Irish dates

Stop everything and prepare yourself for the ultimate nineties throwback, because one of the decades most iconic music groups is coming to Irish shores.

Iconic girl group En Vogue have just announced not one, but two Irish tour dates for 2018.

Best known for their hits Don't Let Go and Free Your Mind, the r'n'b trio will take to the stage at Belfast's Mandela Hall on Sunday April 1, followed by a performance at Vicar Street in Dublin on Monday, April 2.

Tickets from €45.00 go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster.

See you there!

