Calling all 90s girls! En Vogue have just announced TWO Irish dates

Stop everything and prepare yourself for the ultimate nineties throwback, because one of the decades most iconic music groups is coming to Irish shores.

Iconic girl group En Vogue have just announced not one, but two Irish tour dates for 2018.

Best known for their hits Don't Let Go and Free Your Mind, the r'n'b trio will take to the stage at Belfast's Mandela Hall on Sunday April 1, followed by a performance at Vicar Street in Dublin on Monday, April 2.

America's finest R&B/Pop vocal group @EnVogueMusic will perform for one night only at @Vicar_Street on 2 April 2018. #Tickets go on sale this Friday 19 January https://t.co/S8B2Wx5Bse pic.twitter.com/OdHEqbBlb9 — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) January 15, 2018

Tickets from €45.00 go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster.

