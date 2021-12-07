Call the Midwife’s Helen George share’s her baby girl’s unique name

Call the Midwife star Helen George is now a mum-of-two! The 37-year-old actress welcomed the birth of her second darling daughter with partner Jack Ashton a few weeks ago, and has just now revealed the unusual name they chose.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Helen, who plays Trixie on the beloved period drama, shared an adorable snap of herself all dolled up in a stunning pink dress with her new baby girl cradled in her arms. “Our second little bird. This is Lark,” the mum sweetly announced.

“We should probably stop there so we don’t end up with a Goose,” Helen hilariously added, referring to the fact that each of her daughters are named after birds, as Helen and Jack are already proud parents to their four-year-old daughter, Wren Ivy.

Helen announced the wonderful news that her little one had arrived on November 19, by sharing a lovely photo of her new bundle of joy laying on her daddy’s chest, with the London skyline visible from her hospital window.

“Happiest of birthdays my love,” Helen lovingly wrote in the caption, adding, “What a week. And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born, sorry I couldn’t cross my legs any longer.”

Huge congratulations to the pair on their beautiful baby girl and this exciting addition to their family!