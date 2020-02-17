Call The Midwife praised for emotional blind mother storyline

We’re inching closer to the end of Call The Midwife and we can’t quite believe it. This season went by far too quickly, but it was certainly one of the best.

Last night’s episode had us in floods of tears, yet again, and it was all down to one of the show’s most touching storylines.

Viewers praised the show for raising awareness on blind mothers in the penultimate episode. Marion Irmsby was one of the strongest characters the show has ever had. Her sheer determination, resilience and refusal to let her blindness stop her from becoming a mum was utterly beautiful.

Ellie Wallwork starred as the inspiring young mum who bonded with the ever so compassionate Nurse Trixie, as she guided Marion during her pregnancy, birth and during those overwhelming first days of motherhood.

Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn starred as Marion’s husband Stewart, who completely melted our hearts. The adoring dad-to-be did everything in his power to ensure Marion was okay. Fans praised the actor, who is best known for playing James (the wee English fella) in Derry Girls, for being part of such a vital and thought-provoking storyline.

Nice to see Stewart enjoying his session of ‘New dad aerobics’ #callthemidwife @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/z7IYLF8LEK — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) February 16, 2020

The young couple proved that everyone deserves to be a parent if that’s what they desire. Marion’s blindness should not restrict her of the joy of motherhood. She should be allowed to cuddle, feed and bond with her baby, and she did just that, with the help of Trixie, her darling Stewart and her big sister. The episode reminded us that there is never any shame in asking for help.

We had to fight back the tears when her sister agreed to lend a helping hand so social services wouldn’t take little baby Rosemary away from her loving parents.

The greatest things in life are a feast for more than eyes alone.xxx #callthemidwife @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/n6EyqAG6Gf — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) February 16, 2020

Viewers praised the cast and crew for one of the show’s most emotional episodes: “Can I just say how absolutely refreshing and wonderful it is to see disabled characters in tonight’s show being played by disabled actors. So often this isn’t the case, so it’s nice to see that being changed.”

“Every flipping episode of #CallTheMidwife I am a drippy nosed mess! And every episode I am drawn into a world that I never want to leave. The actors never look like they are acting, they are all absolutely magnificent. You are all absolutely golden,” one wrote.

“I love seeing James from Derry Girls on #CallTheMidwife!! He's been brilliant on tonight's episode. Such a sweet character,” another added.

The final episode of Call The Midwife airs on BBC One next Sunday at 8pm.