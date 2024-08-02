Call the Midwife cast open up about friendships on set

Call the Midwife have been sharing a glimpse into the upcoming Christmas Special of the show.

The Christmas Special of the hit BBC drama will be on our screens later this year, while the highly-anticipated fourteenth season will air in 2025.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look into this year’s festive special, the cast and crew have been opening up about the sweet friendships that are formed on set.

The social media team for Call The Midwife unveiled an adorable snap to Instagram of some of the children on set.

In the caption of the post, they explained, “Behind the Scenes on the Call the Midwife Christmas Special: Miniature movie makers! With each passing year, the Turner children grow up even faster than before! And with each season they become better friends – and they have so much more fun while on set with us x”.

“It warms the heart to see how well they all get on – and their friendship group is always open to the young guest actors who come along to play important featured characters in our episodes”.

The insight continues, “This Christmas episode features a lovely performance from young Myla Park, pictured – from left to right – with April Rae Hoang (May), Alice Brown (Angela) and Edward Shaw (Ned). They became great playmates during filming – especially on those long days involving a large cast, as seen here :-)”

“This new gang of tiny stars wanted to immortalise their day in typical film fashion with a clapperboard shot – and our camera team were ready with an appropriately tiny clapperboard!!”.

They then teased what fans can expect for Kyla in her upcoming storyline as the caption concluded by adding, “The next time you see Kyla, it'll be in a more more dramatic context… but until then, our lips are sealed xx Call the midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Series 14 in 2025 xx”.

The team confirmed that filming for the Christmas Special began in April of this year as they announced, “We've just received the iconic clapperboard shot hot from the set of Call the Midwife, where our intrepid team have begun the first day's filming for the new Christmas special and the FOURTEENTH series!!”.

“We begin our filming season in Christmas 1969, before we move on to the new year, and our new series 14 episodes. This yuletide marks a poignant turning point – as it's the last time we'll be filming in the swinging sixties! Next stop: the supersonic seventies!!!”.