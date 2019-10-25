Cadbury Heroes introduces new chocolates and we need to try them

Christmas is all about spending quality time with your family, but it is also about eating all of the chocolate and turkey sandwiches within arms reach.

Cadbury Heroes are a staple part of our diet during the festive season so we were only delighted when they announced two new additions to their collection.

They have added two NEW Cadbury favourites- Crunchie Bits and Dinky Decker- to bags and tubs of Heroes.

Cadbury Heroes are ideal for sharing with family and Cadbury Ireland want to ensure that your loved ones are home for Christmas.

In a recent survey, 57 percent of parents said they worry that their children spend less time with their family than they did when they were young.

27 percent said that they are so busy, that on an average day they don’t spend any time with their kids.

Cadbury Heroes wants to call on families to help reverse these statistics, and unlock everyday moments of connection, no matter how big or small.

You can get involved in the #HeroesReunitingFamilies campaign by filling out a Pledge Certificate and vow to spend one hour with a family member you’ve been missing. You can do whatever tickles your fancy, whether that’s watching Friends reruns, going for a walk in the park or sharing a bag of Cadbury Heroes.

Step out of your comfort zone for just one hour and see where it takes you- who knows, you might even find a new hobby.

You can post your pledge on social media and tag @CadburyIreland so they can see who is taking part in the heartwarming campaign.

Now, we’re off to buy a year’s supply of Cadbury Heroes.