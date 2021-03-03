Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk

Cadbury launches Cadbury Dairy Milk packaging as Gaeilge and a limited-edition partnership with The Paddy Box

Ireland’s favourite chocolate*, Cadbury Dairy Milk has announced a range of limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk gifts to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as the iconic bar has been produced in Ireland using Irish milk for over 80 years.

To mark our National Holiday, Cadbury has released Cadbury Dairy Milk packaging as Gaeilge – ‘Cadbury Bainne Déiríochta’. Due to the success of last year’s partnership Cadbury has teamed up with The Paddy Box once again to create a special limited-edition ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk Paddy Box’, filled with the nation’s favourite Cadbury goodies, produced in Ireland.

The Cadbury Dairy Milk Paddy Box features the whole Cadbury Dairy Milk 8-square range, including Cadbury Dairy Milk, Golden Crisp, Mint Crisp, Wholenut and Turkish. Available to order now while stocks last, the limited-edition Cadbury Paddy Box is FREE to order, with customers paying €20 for delivery anywhere in the world. To order the limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Paddy Box, simply visit www.thepaddybox.com. Last year the Cadbury Dairy Milk Paddy Box sold out in a matter of days, so don’t miss out!

To coincide with the Paddy Box, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Ireland’s favourite chocolate* (made in Ireland since 1933) are also offering people the chance to pick up a free ‘Bainne Déiríochta’ (that’s Dairy Milk in Irish) gift box when they purchase 4 bars of delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk in-store, while stocks last. For every box gifted, Cadbury Ireland will make a donation to Aware, their charity partner.