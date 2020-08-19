Buying vintage could be the answer to a more sustainable wardrobe

We are eager to make our wardrobes more sustainable and buying vintage pieces could be the trick!

Lou’s Lot reworks vintage designer jewellery and resells vintage and pre-loved designer bags at a fraction of the price. With consumers being environmentally conscious more than ever, Lou has seen a significant trend of customers seeking to shop pre-loved and vintage items. Lou believes buying vintage is the answer to sustainable fashion which has shifted from the fringes to the mainstream.

Lou explains: “We are all about reselling and reworking fashion that already exists. So when it comes to buying and treating yourself or someone you love to something special, why not purchase something super cute but also preloved. Not only are we fast becoming a sustainable conscious society but we also like being a bit unique and individual. It's much easier to have your own style when you shop preloved or vintage. Chances are no one will have what you have because it's not off a fast-fashion rack."

A lot of designer resale stores primarily sell preloved bags that are only two-three years old. Lou's Lot sells vintage as well as pre-loved, which unlocks their customers to high ticket items at affordable prices. The Irish boutique specialises in authenticated accessories including Balenciaga, Celine, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Hermes to Saint Laurent.

Lou says: “We recently sold a vintage Louis Vuitton pochette from 2005 for €295 which proves that no bag is too old for a new lease of life! Our designer bags start from €90 and up. Our reworked designer necklaces are made with authentic designer pendants from authentic preloved and vintage designer bag charms and charm bracelets and they range from €70-€150.”

Keep your eyes peeled as Lou has regular stock drops every Sunday at 7pm which have become a must for vintage lovers. Lou’s stunning stock has been selling out as quickly as it lands, so be sure to set your reminders! You can shop all the latest designs at www.louslot.com

One of Lou’s top priorities is building a relationship of trust between her customers and her brand. Lou inputs such great care and pride into creating bespoke accessories, sourcing beautiful products and consigning items on behalf of clients. Lou uses Entrupy to verify all of her designer bag stock, so that as a buyer you can be assured you’re being provided authentic quality products.

Entrupy is the world’s first and only on-demand authentication solution for designer bags. It uses artificial intelligence with an algorithmic and data-intensive detection system to authenticate. Lou can authenticate the following brands: Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Celine, Chanel, Chloe, Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Saint Laurent.

