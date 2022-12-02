Buying for your bestie? We’ve got the gift guide for you

Christmas is a time for giving and who is more important to buy for than your bestie? They are always there for us when we need a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on or a boost in our mood, so making sure we buy them the perfect present for Christmas is super important to us. It’s a great excuse to remind them of how much they mean to us and show how much we appreciate having them in our lives. When it comes to browsing for the perfect gift, it may seem impossible to find a present as great as she is, but a girl can try.

With that in mind, we’ve searched high and low for stunning gift ideas to suit every budget and every possible interest that your friend might have, so there really is something for everyone. Whether your bestie is a fan of make-up, a skincare connoisseur or a fashionista, we’ve found some fabulous ideas that your gal pal will love to receive this Christmas. Plus, you may find some ideas for yourself to add to your own Christmas wishlist!

The Power of One Jumper | reuzi X Zizo – RRP €88

What is not to love about this collab? This range of gender-neutral hoodies and crew neck sweatshirts will suit any adult in your life. The cotton is GOTS certified + grown and dyed using recycled rainwater. The thread used is vegan and each garment is made by happy humans in Zizo's Fair Wear Accredited. Each piece is made to order so allow 2 weeks for delivery. Buy from reuzi.ie here.

Maison Margiela REPLICA By the Fireplace Gift Set – RRP €60

Inspired by the iconic Maison Margiela fashion “Paint Drop” pattern, this limited-edition set is a delightful and arty Christmas gift.​ The ‘By the Fireplace’ holiday set is the perfect gift for a cozy winter. It includes a 35g candle and 30ml fragrance combination which is inspired by the warmth of a cozy fire in winter. A warm heart of chestnut and woody accords is mixed with sweet notes of vanilla and softened by the floral combination of orange blossom and neroli essence. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Leopard Love Slippers from Never Fully Dressed – RRP €‌94

These stylish and cosy slippers make a stunning gift – they are perfect for lounging around house in while keeping feet nice and warm. Featuring cute love lettering across the front. For ease, they have no fastening and just slide on with a low heel. Available in S, M and L sizes. Buy here.

Haumea Smart Sonic Facial Brush – RRP €99.99

Haumea skincare launched two signature products this year, the Smart Sonic Facial Brush and The Light Therapy Mask Device. Both devices aid a plethora of skin concerns including acne, fine lines and wrinkles, puffiness, and dehydration. They also work in tandem to help in reducing the appearance of pores, boosting the lymphatic flow and restore brightness and glow to the skin. The Smart Sonic Facial Brush, €99.99 ensures that users get the most out of their cleansing routine every time. Designed with a super hygienic silicone brush head and delivering 8000 t-sonic pulsations per minute, the brush gently cleans deep under the surface of the skin. Users can customise their routine with 12 adjustable pulsation settings which automatically turn off after the two-minute suggested treatment time. Buy here.

The Biggest 90’s-00’s Disco, Tickets from €50

Looking to give the gift of nostalgia this Christmas? The Biggest 90’s-00’s Disco will celebrate its 5th birthday at The 3 Arena on October 21st, 2023–fresh from its sell out tour entertaining nearly 100,000 disco lovers nationwide. Over 13,000 90’s and 00’s music fans will fill the 3 Arena and party to an epic line-up featuring a host of 90’s and 00’s disco favourites, including Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Alice DJ, Eiffel 65, Basshunter and many more! Four hours of disco mania – what’s not to love! Tickets available here.

Coming Home Design Journal by The Design Lab – RRP €32.95

This journal is designed for that special someone in your life that is considering a home renovation or a new build journey who wants to design a space that is both a true reflection of themselves and a forever home. They will be able to browse through 8 key elements that show you how to design like a designer and learn how to create a design brief that allows the lucky recipient to unlock the potential in their new space. Buy here.

Formulae Prescott On The Go Set – RRP €94

If your bestie is a travel addict, then this Formulae Prescott On The Go Set is perfect. Ideal for jetsetters, the On The Go Set includes three essential mini products from the range, including the Tri-Balm, Tri-Body, and Tri-Spritz. This hard-working trio is great for keeping skin in shape on the go. Buy here.

Woods & Byrne Eye Keep – RRP €20

The Eye Keep, from Dublin design duo Woods & Byrne, offers a stylish solution for keeping reading glasses or sunglasses close to hand, making them an ideal gift for friends and family this Christmas. Worn around the neck like a necklace with a ring for the glasses to slot securely through, this gorgeous functional jewellery is handcrafted using a mix of stunning natural materials. The range offers something to suit every occasion and budget, with pieces ranging from €20 for the attractive and durable Casual Cord range, up to €190 for the stunning Murano Glass Sterling Silver piece and is available to shop here

D by Diesel Gift Set – RRP €64

D by Diesel is the new fragrance for the alternative spirits, designed for a better future and as universal as a pair of jeans. The sensual olfactive interpretation of a comfortable pair of jeans that gives each and everyone the confidence and freedom to act for a change. This giftset contains D by Diesel Eau de Toilette 50ml ​and a complimentary 75ml shower gel. ​ Available from department stores and independent pharmacies.

Scented Soy Candle Making Kit by House of EQ – RRP €50

This ultimate candle-making kit will guide the recipient on how to make two scented, natural soy, wax candles in their own home. Key-making steps, safety information and all the equipment they need are all included in this set making it the perfect gift for a beginner candle maker or someone who wants to start making candles at home for gifts for friends or for themselves. Their creations will evoke mood & character and bring a new dimension of experience to the space in which they burn. Buy here.

Skinician Hydrate and Repair Revitalising Gift Set – RRP €49/£40

Hydrate, soothe and protect the skin with three skin revitalising products in one gift set.

Perfect for dry, sensitive skin. Soothes and protects even the most delicate skin. Contains: Revitalising Cleanser 200ml, Revitalising Toner 200ml, Revitalising Day Moisturiser SPF30 50ml. Gentle formulas that leave the skin clean, hydrated and refreshed, with reduced sensitivity after use. Each of these revitalising skincare heroes work wonderfully on its own but used together the formulas complement each other to leave skin feeling soothed, hydrated and refreshed. Available online and in your local SKINICIAN salon

Irish designer solves love-hate leggings crisis with SENSIBLE SIMPLE SUSTAINABLE CLOTHING – RRP various

The humble legging has been a wardrobe staple for decades. Along with jeans and tees they are among the most worn items in many women’s wardrobes, according to image consultant and designer, Gail Doyle of Gail’s Rails. But, with the perfect basic black legging proving elusive for most of her clients, Gail Doyle has stepped into the breach with SENSS, her new ‘sensible, simple, sustainable’ clothing range. Comfortable, practical fabric is the starting point for the eco-friendly clothes range. Natural bamboo fabric and organic cotton were selected to produce wonderfully soft, crease-resistant clothing that is so much better for sensitive skin and for long-term freshness. A qualified personal stylist and seamstress, Gail Doyle started a fashion blog on social media six years ago. Gail’s Rails now has 90,000 followers. Bamboo & 100% Organic Cotton – Sculpting Anti Cellulite Leggings €79.95; Bamboo & 100% Organic Cotton T-shirts – €34.95. Free shipping on orders over €100. Available to buy here.

Monart Destination Spa Gift Voucher – RRP various

You will definitely be on the ‘Nice List' when you give the gift of Monart Destination Spa this Christmas. A visit to Ireland's only Destination Spa is the ultimate gift. Located in 100 acres of lush countryside in County Wexford, Monart is one of the world's leading spa properties; offering a unique adults-only environment completely focused on your health enhancement, well-being, and self-renewal. Buy here.

Gourmet Christmas Gift Hamper by The Gift Resort – €47

Make it special with one of the perfect Christmas gifts by The Gift Resort. This hamper includes a brilliant new book, a large, delicious bar of milk chocolate from The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, yummy shortbread from Hassetts Bakery, comforting Hot Chocolate Stick & Marshmallows from Brona Chocolates and a small bottle of Pinot Grigio 187ml. The hamper also includes a gorgeous exclusive Christmas card from Carrigeen Cards. Each item in the hamper is from an Irish supplier and it arrives beautifully presented with all items carefully wrapped in one of their signature black boxes. Buy here.

Mophie 4 in 1 wireless charging mat by PairMobile.ie – RRP €99

This wireless hub is soon to be your bestie’s new favourite desk accessory. The universal charging mat wirelessly charges up to five devices at once! The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat's sleek design and intuitive markings make charging multiple devices smooth and easy, without needing multiple annoying wires, plugs and sockets. Mophie's wireless hub charges up to 5 devices at once, regardless of the brand, in one convenient place – and at a much lower price point than leading competitors. Available from an Irish family business, PAIR Mobile for €99. Visit pairmobile.ie or call into one of their stores in Dublin, Cork or Limerick.

Urban Decay Holiday 2022 More For You Set – RRP €50

The ‘More For You’ Set contains two of the iconic All Nighter Setting Sprays and we highly recommend you gift one and keep the second for yourself. The award-winning, full-sized sprays guarantee your make up will stay fresh for up to 16 hours, is waterproof and transfer proof and is vegan and cruelty free too. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

The bBold Bare Your Bold 7-piece Christmas Gift Set Boots RRP €39.99 / £39.99

The perfect set for that tan lover in your life this Christmas, the bBold Bare Your Bold Christmas Gift Set features 7 full-sized products, packed with everything one needs to achieve a flawless tan throughout the festive season and beyond! From the TikTok viral Super Mousse Tan, sell-out Mist & Glow Face Mist, Smart Mousse, Hello Glow Gradual Tan, Maintain It Moisturiser, Smooth Applicator Tanning Glove and the all-important Exfoliating Mitt. Available exclusively in Boots online and in stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Buy here.

Crystals & Co – RRP various

If you are in the market for something special for someone you care about you shouldn't go wrong with a piece of jewellery from Crystals & Co. Christmas may not mean sequins or statement heels this year, but jewellery is still an essential. From on-trend chains to timeless classics; Crystals & Co have you covered. Make a statement with their Large Three Drop Earrings as seen on Bonnie Ryan, available in many colours and retailing at €65. If you are looking for a gift under €50, Crystals & Co's Twisted Link Bracelet is the perfect present to gift this year.

Blank Canvas Cosmetics Everyday Essentials 11-piece set – RRP €125, now €62.50

The classy Little Black Brush Collection from Blank Canvas features 8 must have face and eye brushes with a glossy black/gold handle and white vegan-friendly hair. The brushes are set alongside a sleek Blank Canvas LED mirror and the Blank Canvas bestselling standee brush pouch. Buy here.

Fresh Cuts Knit Cardigan – RRP €79.95

From shopping Irish and gifting green to fashion with a cause at its very core, Irish brand Fresh Cuts embodies all of these elements for conscious gifting this Christmas. The family run business has just launched a collection of quality knitwear for Christmas 2022 and what makes the new knitwear line that little bit more special, is the fact that it has been created using dead stock laying idle from previous seasons – keeping in line with the brand's overall mission of putting sustainability at the heart of everything they do. The entire Fresh Cuts range is designed in Ireland. Shop the AW knitwear collection here.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Set – RRP €100

This Christmas, treat a loved one to a festive floral fantasy with the Flowerbomb gift set, containing Viktor&Rolf’s iconic perfume for women and a matching 10ml travel spray. Housed in an elegant 100% Plastic Free gift box, the Flowerbomb Gift Set is the perfect present for her.​ Available from Brown Thomas and Arnott’s stores.

Dermalogica “The Glowing Skin Set” – RRP €65/£55 (Worth €76.30/ £66.89)

This set is the ideal gift for anyone who likes to start each day with glowing skin. Dermalogica’s gift sets are always great value at this time of year and this set does not disappoint. This exclusive set pairs the brightening cleanser with a new, limited-edition size of the #1 powder exfoliant in full retail sizes. Available from Dermalogica.ie and all authorized Dermalogica stockists now.

The Sea Swimmer from The Soft Cotton Shop – RRP from €58

The Sea Lover gift set from The Soft Cotton Shop is the perfect winter warmer for those who brave the icy Atlantic rain or shine. The set includes a Bliss Pestemal Towel – a large towel in the softest in the collection, ideal for warming up post-dip, as well as an invigorating HERB Dublin Atlantic Sea Salt Candle, along with The Moher Soap Co. Detox Bath Salts and Irish Seaweed Soap. Buy here.

VIBO VISION BOARDS – RRP €55

Irish company VIBO has the perfect Christmas gift for the goal-getter in your life. Its hero product, The Vision Board Book has everything you need to make a vision board. Replacing the messy process of sifting through magazines in search of vision board content, its 2,500 aesthetically themed images cover everything from fashion and aspirational interiors to lusted lifestyles and inspirational outdoors. With a sequence of workbook-style exercises, users are guided to reflect, reset and reimagine how they want to live. This feel-good present would bring joy to anyone on Christmas morning and give motivation and inspiration for the New Year and beyond. Buy here.

L’Oréal Redken Haircare Gift Sets – €43 at Peter Mark

Redken is a favourite for its scientifically advanced and benefit-driven products with a range of advanced haircare solutions and creative hair styling products. The ideal gift for someone special this Christmas, each gift set includes a full-size shampoo, conditioner and One United spray presented in a luxury box. For more visit www.petermark.ie.

Skinician Mattify & Refresh Purifying Gift Set- RRP €49/ £40

This set is perfect for oil, breakout prone skin as it balances and mattifies for a clearer and hydrated complexion. Valued at €84.40, this gift set includes PURIFYING Cleansing Gel 200ml, PURIFYING Toner 200ml and PURIFYING Day Moisturiser SPF30 50ml. These purifying skin care heroes have been created with gentle formulas that target blemishes and oily skin, to give you a clean, shine-free and mattified look. The Skinician Christmas gift collection is available to buy here.

Prada Paradoxe Eau De Parfum 50ml Gift Set – RRP €95.50

Prada’s new Paradoxe Eau de Parfum opens with delicate, light and crisp notes of neroli, extracted just as the flower blooms to capture the bud’s freshest dimension. Amber accords sit at the heart of the fragrance to reveal a vibrant warmth and re-invented sensuality and at the base, to bring a subtly intense, long-lasting, and unforgettable depth, a new musk molecule has been developed, light enough to notice right from the first spritz. All housed in a beautiful Prada gift box and unique sleeve inspired by an icy snowflake, this gift set includes the new feminine fragrance Paradoxe Eau de Parfum in a 50ml bottle and 10ml travel bottle. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

BYSK x Vogue 7-Piece Brush Set – RRP €89

The exclusive and limited-edition Vogue x SK luxury Brush Set is a collab born out of a mutual love for quality makeup products that look as good as they feel. This luxurious and premium quality 7-piece brush set is cruelty free and it consists of: Powder Brush, Foundation Brush, Contour/Blush Brush, Highlighter Brush, Eye Duo Brush, Eyeshadow/Concealer Duo Brush and Brow/Liner Duo Brush. The set comes complete with a beautifully presented velvet case which your bestie will adore. Buy here.

The Sweater Shop Irish Aran Sweater- RRP €119.90, now €64.90

Taylor Swift put Aran cable-knit jumpers back on the map since the release of Folklore and the world has been obsessed ever since. With ‘Varsity Chic’ trending this season, an Aran knit is the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life. Available in a wide range of colours, styles and sizes, you’ll have no trouble finding a gorgeous sweater to make an unforgettable gift. Shop for your Aran jumper here.

Mettle & Bloom Genteel Hoop Earrings – RRP €47.95

Oozing timeless appeal with a modern touch, the Genteel Earrings are appropriately named. Polite, elegant, respectable. Wear these versatile earrings with the pearl charm, allowing it to dance on the huggy band to achieve a feminine look or wear them as dainty huggies, embellished with small, white stones. They are statement earrings, designed to make an impact. Available in gold and silver. Buy here.

The King Christmas Stocking – RRP €50

This set is brilliant for the person who needs to give their hair a little TLC. The King Christmas Stocking includes all their best-selling King Luxury products so you can treat someone special this Christmas. The set includes the Jewel Hairbrush in pink, Gold Dust Dry Shampoo, newly launched Shampoo and Conditioning Hair Mask duo (produced using 100% renewable energy) along with the The Gem Hairbrush in black. Buy here.

Ella & Jo ‘Plump & Protect Hydrating Day Cream’ – RRP €36

Ella & Jo have designed this hydrating cream to get as many skin-loving ingredients into the skin as possible while also acting as your skin's bodyguard against skin enemies UVA, UVB, pollution and blue light. It’s a day cream that will plump and protect with ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glycerin. To pack a punch, it also contains a patented pigmentation powerhouse two-fold formula to help with reduction of pigmentation on the skin while SPF prevents further sun damage. As it’s suitable during pregnancy and breastfeeding, it’s an extremely thoughtful gift for your bestie who is expecting. Buy here.

Lucy Nagle Cashmere Bed Socks- RRP €45

Nothing says Christmas like a pair of cosy socks and that’s why these 100% cashmere bed socks are an ideal gift for your bestie to add some luxury into their life. They come in one size so you don’t have to worry about sizing. These beautiful socks, designed in Dublin, come in a wide range of colours from fuchsia to sandstone, meaning they will suit every style. Buy here.