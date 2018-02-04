Butterbeer hair is the Harry Potter trend everyone can get behind

OK, so by now you'll know that the girls here at SHEmazing HQ are avid Potterheads.

From Gryffindor pyjamas to eyeliner quills, we're firm believers that there is noting on this planet that can't be made better with a Harry Potter makeover – ourselves included.

Butterbeer hair is the new magical colour trend popping up online, and it's sure to excite both HP and beauty geeks alike.

Coined by Revelist, the colour blend consists of a gold, yellow and auburn tones all expertly layered throughout the hair.

The final result creates the look of a nice tall glass of butterbeer – the sweet beverage enjoyed by witches and wizards across the globe.

Check out some of the gorgeous variations taking over our Insta feeds.

We are IN LOVE!