Yaaas: Butlers opens their first ever Pick & Mix fixture in Dublin Airport

Butlers Chocolates, chocolate masters since 1932, have unveiled their first ever Pick & Mix fixture in Dublin Airport, Terminal 2. Located in the Chocolatier Section of The Loop, travellers can now pick their favourite treats to enjoy on the flight or gift to a loved one.

This chocolate lover’s paradise hosts a mix of individually wrapped chocolate mini bars and twist wrap truffles including popular favourites such as Hazelnut Praline, Honeycomb Crisp, Dark Salt Caramel and Milk Truffle, not to mention 70 percent Salted Caramel and 78 percent Dark Chocolate.

To celebrate the launch, Butlers Chocolates are partnering up with Dublin based illustrator Conor Merriman who will sketch FREE mini portraits of your loved ones for one day only, from 11am to 2pm on October 25 at the Butlers Chocolates Pick + Mix station in T2.

Each portrait is designed to fit into the large Butlers Pick + Mix box, creating the perfect surprise gift for that special someone.

Speaking about the launch, Aisling Walsh, Marketing Director for Butlers Chocolates commented; ‘Picking up a chocolate gift in the Loop or a visit to Butlers Chocolate Café in the airport is synonymous with the excitement of holidays and travelling. Butlers Chocolates were delighted to work with the ARI team to create a personalised experience, where travellers can pick their favourites to gift, enjoy or share on their onward journey’.

The gift-boxes have been designed with ease of carrying in mind and will easily slip into a passenger’s laptop/hand bag. So after you check in, check out the Butlers Chocolates Pick + Mix in The Loop, Terminal 2 and choose your favourites from the extensive selection with the medium box priced at €8 and large gift boxes at €15