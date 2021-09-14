“Bursting with love”: Daniella Moyles is pregnant AND engaged

It seems double congratulations are in order for author and former radio presenter Daniella Moyles who is not only engaged, but also expecting her first child!

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the Jump: One Girl's Search for Meaning author shared a series of gorgeous snaps showing off her growing bump while simultaneously announcing that she and boyfriend Andy Kenny are expecting their first child.

“@andyjkenny and I are absolutely bursting with love and happiness to share that our little boy will arrive in the first days of January,” Daniella wrote in the caption, not only revealing her little one’s sex but also their expected due date.

The first photo is a stunning snapshot of Daniella standing in a field of sunflowers at sunset, looking down at her small bump which can clearly be seen in her white crocheted dress.

The next exciting photo is equally as special, showing Andy and Daniella on a lavish boat trip together, both beaming at the camera as the mum-to-be held up her hand and showed off her dazzling engagement ring.

“This year really has been incredibly kind to me and I’m just so so grateful to share this life (and any others pls!) with truly the most wonderful man I’ve ever met and the most perfect role model for our son,” she continued in the caption.

Credit: Instagram

“You are everything I could have ever wished for plus all the things I didn’t even know I needed @andyjkenny. Thank you for the way you love and support me every single day, the things you do to prepare for and care for our family.”

“Since the first day you walked into my life it’s been a kind of joy I didn’t know was possible,” Daniella sweetly wrote, before concluding, “⁣I love you and our little man so so much!”

Congratulations to both Daniella and Andy on their new little bundle of joy as well as their upcoming nuptials — what an exciting new chapter this will be!