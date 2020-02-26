That ’70s Show star Laura Prepon has welcomed her second child

Huge congratulations are in order for Orange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon, who has given birth to her second child. The actress confirmed the birth of her tiny tot by sharing a snap of them on Instagram.

In the adorable photo, the That '70s Show actress is kissing her little one's tiny hand in her hospital bed. She captioned the image: "Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude."

Friends of the actress showered her with love following the announcement. The Rock wrote: "Beautiful!! Congrats."

"Love you Pre! Congrats to you and your beautiful fam," said Jonathan Colombini. Chelsea Handler added: "Happy birthday to mommy and baby!! Love you."

This is Laura and her husband Ben Foster's second child together. They welcomed their daughter Ella in 2017.

The doting parents have yet to confirm the sex or name of their baby, but we cannot wait to find out. There's no doubt they'll pick the cutest moniker for their newborn.