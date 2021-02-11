Sarah Michelle Gellar responds to Joss Whedon abuse claims

Joss Whedon, the creator, director and writer of many hit shows and films such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer and the spin-off series Angel, has come under fire recently after several actors who have worked with him in the past have now made brutal claims about his misconduct on set.

This controversy started when Justice League’s Ray Fisher claimed that Whedon’s behaviour was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

This then resulted in an internal investigation, ending with Fisher being fired from the upcoming film The Flash.

Actress Charisma Carpenter, who starred at Cordelia Chase on the first four seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer before moving over to the spin-off show Angel, has made a statement claiming that she has held her tongue for nearly two decades, and “made excuses for certain events that traumatise me to this day.”

“Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel.”

“While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer,” Carpenter’s lengthy statement read.

Supporting her former castmate, Sarah Michelle Gellar who portrayed the lead role of Buffy Summers from 1997 until 2003, shared her insight on social media.

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” Gellar said.

“I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

Amber Benson, who played Tara Maclay on Buffy the Vampire Slayer for three seasons has also come out to stand by Carpenter and Fisher, saying, “Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. @AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%.”

