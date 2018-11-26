Brussels sprout flavoured crisps exist and we’re not sure how to feel

If there is one thing that can divide a family at the Christmas dinner table, it's Brussels sprouts.

The flavoursome festive vegetable is definitely a love-it-or-hate-it dinner item, but they are a staple part of the festive season.

Now, you're in luck if you love the little green veg, because Walkers have created a Brussels sprout flavoured crisp for Christmas.

Brussel sprout crisp anyone?… No they're really nice!.. Surprised me that… Maybe not for breakfast though ay? pic.twitter.com/xoyvmZq4Xf — Sal (@MirandaKitten) November 21, 2018

Walkers marketing manager, Andrew Hawkswell told Nottinghamshire Live: 'Here at Walkers we know that Christmas isn’t Christmas without sprouts.'

'Whether you grin or grimace at the sight of them, nothing divides the nation more at Christmas than a sprout – so we have created two Christmas Dinner multipacks, one for sprout lovers and one for haters to keep the peace this festive season.'

The ‘sprout lover’ includes three flavours, Brussels Sprouts, Turkey & Stuffing and Pigs in Blankets, while the ‘sprout hater’ comprises of Glazed Ham, Turkey & Stuffing and Cheese & Cranberry.

The weird and wonderful crisps are definitely a festive talking point.

You can nab your own packet online here.