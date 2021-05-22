Is it brunch time?! This is how to NAIL the perfect scrambled eggs

Many people have a love/hate relationship with scrambled eggs.

You can either make them perfectly or fail miserably. And if you're the former, you probably boast about how good they are and use them as your go-to dish for when people are over.

But if, on the other hand, you're not so great at making scrambled eggs – then we have the perfect method for you.

Delish found that adding in sour cream to your eggs makes for the tastiest egg dish EVER.

It estimates that one small spoon of sour cream (and a dash of salt and pepper) for every egg is all you need for the perfect Sunday brunch.

"Scrambled eggs also have the tendency to be a little bland… It adds a very subtle depth of flavour: I'd say it's tangy, but it's almost more of a sweet sourness."

Race you to the kitchen?