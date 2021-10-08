Brunch inspo! Potato-cheese fritters with smoked salmon and poached eggs

Looking for a little brunch inspiration for this weekend? Look no further than the eggs in your cupboard this National Egg Day!

As part of a campaign with Bord Bia, the humble egg is being promoted nationwide as your handy protein helper throughout the week. An excellent source of unsaturated fat that can lower bad cholesterol and add more vitamins and protein into your diet, eggs are super useful, tasty and good for you!

High in vitamins A, B, D and E, they’re perfect for a post-workout meal and for when you want a filling, healthy meal. Pairing it with this fab brunch-inspired recipe of indulgent smoked salmon and crispy potato fritters means your diet is both balanced and delicious!

You’ll need…

250g potatoes

½ small onion

1tbsp parsley, chopped

35g feta cheese, crumbled

1½tbsp plain flour

5 eggs

1tbsp olive oil

2tsp white wine or tarragon vinegar

100g organic smoked salmon

1tbsp chives, chopped

½ lemon, cut into wedges

Green salad

Peel and grate the potatoes and onion into a colander, stir in a little salt and leave to drain for 10 minutes. Squeeze out any moisture with your hands.

Place the potato and onion mixture in a large bowl along with the parsley, feta cheese, flour and 1 egg. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper and mix well to combine.

To cook the fritters: Heat a tablespoon of oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the fritter mixture to the pan and squash lightly to make 7cm rounds – use about two tablespoons of mixture for each fritter. Cook 2-3 fritters at a time, depending on the size of your pan – this mixture should make 4 fritters. Cook for 4-5 minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy. Transfer the fritters to a plate and keep warm in a low oven while you cook the rest of the fritters.

To poach the eggs: Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the vinegar and keep at a very gentle simmer. Depending on the side of your saucepan you can cook 2-3 eggs at a time. Break the eggs into the water and simmer for 3-4 minutes until just cooked but still soft on the inside.

Remove with a slotted spoon and drain well on kitchen paper. Keep warm while you cook the rest of the eggs.

To serve: Allow two fritters per person, top with smoked salmon and two poached eggs. Sprinkle over the chives. Serve with a green salad.