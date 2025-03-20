Bruce Willis’ family pen emotional tributes to mark his 70th birthday

Bruce Willis has reached a significant birthday.

Yesterday (March 19), the Die Hard actor celebrated his 70th birthday. Bruce’s milestone birthday comes two years after his family announced that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In honour of Bruce turning 70, his wife Emma has since chosen to pen an emotional tribute to him.

Last night, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of Bruce out in the woods on a quad bike.

“It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan. So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will,” Emma gushed in her caption, addressing the Hollywood legend’s fanbase.

Emma added: “You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you.”

Following her meaningful message, several of Bruce’s fans took to Emma’s comments section to express their own birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday Bruce! 70 is a big one to celebrate so have a wonderful day!” one follower replied.

“Happy Birthday to one very loved & respected man,” another responded.

Many of Bruce’s loved ones have also been taking to social media to share their appreciation.

The Substance star Demi Moore – who was previously married to Bruce for 13 years and co-parents their three daughters with him – decided to upload a glimpse into the family’s celebrations.

Along with several family photos, Demi also included a snap of some personalised biscuits created for Bruce’s birthday.

“Happy birthday, BW!” the 62-year-old actress wrote, adding: “We love you.”

Bruce and Demi’s grown-up daughters – Rumer (36), Scout (33) and Tallulah (31) – later chose to share their own tributes on Instagram for their father’s 70th birthday.

“To the King…I love you Daddio. Happy 70th Birthday Papa,” Rumer exclaimed.

“Happy 70th to my favorite friend! you are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you, so proud to be your baby,” Tallulah penned.

Scout added: “Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time. Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him."