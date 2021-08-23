Brooklyn Nine Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz gives birth to her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Nine Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz and husband Brad Hoss who have welcomed the birth of their first child — a beautiful baby girl.

Announcing the special news to her 2.2M Instagram followers on Sunday evening, 40-year-old Stephanie shared a sweet photo of herself and her baby girl, tucked into her Nuna car seat. “BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style,” the new-mom excitedly wrote in the caption.

“Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line,” she continued, revealing her tiny tot’s adorable name. The gorgeous moniker Rosaline is derived from both Spanish and Old German origins, meaning beautiful, ‘little rose’ and ‘gentle horse’.

However, it seems Stephanie has already decided on a cute nickname for her little one and we absolutely love it.

Continuing in the caption, Stephanie said, “I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool.”

The In The Heights star first announced the wonderful news that she was expecting this past June, as she explained that raising a child who believes in equality is one of the best things you can do as a parent.

“I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands and acknowledges and believes that all people are equal. However a person chooses to shape their one glorious life is worthy of celebration,” she commented in an interview with People.

Congratulations to both of the new parents on the arrival of their darling daughter!