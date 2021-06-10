Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero shares emotional farewell

That’s a wrap folks! Brooklyn Nine-Nine has officially ended with the last day of filming for their eighth and final season taking place today.

Celebrating the end of an era, one of the show’s stars Melissa Funero, who played Amy Santiago, shared an emotional tribute to mark the occasion.

“8 years ago, @beezus218 walked me, @stephaniebeatriz & @chelsanity to get our pictures taken for our lot badges,” the 38-year-old actress wrote alongside a snap of her CBS ID badge.

“Something about that moment made everything really real – we actually made that pilot, it actually got picked up, we actually were about to shoot a whole season of this incredible show on this lot with this amazing cast that I was loving more and more each day.”

“Filled with so much excitement and nerves, Chelsea said something that made me laugh right as the photographer clicked the camera… and that moment was predicative of what the next 8 years would be like.”

“Each day was full of laughter, of excitement, of nerves, of confidence, of elated exhaustion, and of beautiful friendship & collaboration. #Brooklyn99,” she lovingly concluded.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s final season comprises 10 episodes and is due to air in the US on August 12 this year. Fans from all over the world will be sad to say goodbye to their beloved B99 family, however, it seems all good things must come to an end.

Speaking about ending the show, executive producer Dan Goor said it was “a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers.”

“I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”