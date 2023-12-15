Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher’s cause of death confirmed

Andre Braugher’s cause of death has officially been confirmed.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor had passed away on Monday, December 11, at the age of 61.

At the time, Andre’s publicist Jennifer Allen stated that he died after a “brief illness”.

Now, several days on from his death, it has been revealed by his publicist that the actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer several months ago.

Andre, who was best known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in the hit police sitcom, had never disclosed his cancer diagnosis before his passing.

He rarely spoke of his health, only noting to the New York Times in 2014 that he had "stopped drinking alcohol and smoking years ago."

Andre, who was also known for his appearances in Homicide: Life on the Street and Men Of A Certain Age, had had a hugely successful acting career, earning him 11 Emmy Awards nominations throughout his life.

Many of his fellow stars have since expressed their shock and sadness following his death, including his former castmates from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The comedy show concluded its run in September 2021, after being on air for eight seasons.

“I will remember all the advice you gave me. I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family,” actress Melissa Fumero penned on Instagram, known to viewers as Amy Santiago.

“You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship,” added Terry Crews, who played sergeant Terry Jeffords.

Andre is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, who he met on the set of Homicide, and his three sons.