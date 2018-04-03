Brooklyn Beckham reveals new tattoo honouring his little sis Harper

Brooklyn Beckham, much like his dad David, loves to get body art dedicated to his family.

So far the 19-year-old is decked out with his brothers' and sister's birth years, a classic heart with 'Mum' inscribed across it for Victoria, and his dad's birth year, among his other tats.

Now, the aspiring photographer has added a dainty dancer to his ink, 'for his baby sister', according to tattoo artist Mr. K (Sanghyuk Ko).

The darling ballerina perched on his ankle is wearing a lovely little tutu, with a star shining above her head.

Love it x cheers @mr.k_tats A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 30, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

What a sweet way to honour his baby sister!

Brooklyn was certainly pleased with the final product, writing on Instagram, "Love it x cheers."

And it looks like David may be next in line to get inked by Mr. K!

The famous footballer accompanied his son to the NYC tattoo parlour, and Mr. K wrote of the experience, "Can’t wait to tattoo you next time."

Happy Mother’s Day love you very much A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 11, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

Considering that the tattoo artist included a rose emoji in the caption, we're guessing that maybe the father-of-four will be getting a floral tattoo.

As far as Brooklyn's new ink goes, his Insta followers were completely taken with the delicate tattoo tribute to six-year-old Harper.

"Harper will love it!" one fan raved in the comments.

"What a beauty," another wrote enthusiastically.

Do you have any ink honouring your family members?