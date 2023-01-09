Brooklyn Beckham pens heartfelt birthday note for wife Nicola

Bates Motel star Nicola Peltz Beckham turns 28 years old today and she has been flooded with sweet messages from her loved ones to mark her big day.

Her 23-year-old husband, Brooklyn, shared a video to his 14.7M Instagram followers of loved ones singing Happy Birthday to his wife.

The aspiring chef wrote, “Happy early birthday to the woman that changed my life. I love you so much baby and I am so lucky to be able to wake up to your gorgeous face every morning”.

Credit: Instagram

“Hope you have the most amazing birthday because you deserve the world”, Brooklyn added.

Nicola’s in-laws, Victoria and David Beckham also took to Instagram to share individual birthday wishes for their daughter-in-law.

Victoria posted a sweet snap of the pair laughing together with the caption, “Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham. Hope you have a lovely day!!! X”.

The former Spice Girls’ hubby, David, penned, “Happy Birthday. Have a lovely day”, alongside a candid photo of Nicola as well as one of her and Brooklyn together.

The birthday post comes after rumours started that Nicola and Victoria had been ‘feuding’ after Brooklyn and Peltz tied the knot in 2022, as the actress wore a Valentino wedding dress instead of one designed by fashion designer Victoria.

Credit: Instagram

Towards the end of last year, the actress cleared up the rumours and revealed the real reason she didn’t wear a gown from her mother-in-law’s collection, with the main reason being down to Victoria's atelier.

Brooklyn confirmed that his parents and new wife get along just fine and people run with stories and try to put others down.

The birthday celebrations have already kicked off as Nicola shared snaps from her birthday party, complete with a two-tiered cake decorated with unicorns, a table full of sweet treats, and Brooklyn on hosting duty as his apron reads, ‘At your service, girls’.