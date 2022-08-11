Nicola Peltz addresses rumours about ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham has broken her silence on rumours that have recently been circulating about an ongoing ‘feud’ between her and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

In a joint interview with her husband Brooklyn for Variety, Nicola cleared up the reports online that she and the former Spice Girls singer don’t get along.

The 27-year-old revealed that she thinks the rumours started because she didn’t wear a wedding gown designed by Victoria Beckham, as many fans presumed she would, when she and Brooklyn tied the knot in April of this year.

She stated, “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I picked another dress”.

Nicola went on to say, “She didn’t say you can’t wear it, I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that”.

Brooklyn joined in on the conversation about the controversial rumours about his wife and mum ‘feuding’ by adding, “They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good”.

The Bates Motel star wore a stunning Valentino couture dress, designed by Pierpaolo Picciolo, as she walked down the aisle on her big day in Palm Beach, Florida.

On the day that the couple exchanged their vows, Victoria wore a dress from her own brand, a silky silver number with spaghetti straps. The 48-year-old’s best friend and actress Eva Longoria also wore a dress from Posh Spice’s brand.

Nicola recently shared a snap of herself to Instagram looking like she had been crying with a heartfelt caption which left many of her fans in the comments thinking it was in relation to the rumours that she and her mother-in-law don't have a good relationship.

She wrote, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the das bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry”.

“We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here”.